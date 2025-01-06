IIT JAM Admit Card Released by IIT Delhi on jam2025.iitd.ac.in - Check steps to download

Summary Candidates appearing in the exam can download the admit cards from jam2025.iitd.ac.in Students will have to enter their login credentials on the official website to login to their accounts and download the admit card

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has released the admit cards for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025, on its official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the admit cards from jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Students will have to enter their login credentials on the official website to login to their accounts and download the admit card.

The examination will be conducted on February 2, 2025 across various examination centres throughout the country.

How to download the IIT JAM Admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM 2025 at jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download link available on the homepage

Step 3: Login to your account by providing your login credentials

Step 4: Your admit card card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout

Through this exam, eligible candidates will be selected for admission to various postgraduate and research courses including MSc, MS (Research), M.Ss- MTech, Joint MSc-PhD courses in various IITs across the country.

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without proper admit card. Along with the admit cards, candidates must also carry a valid identity proof.