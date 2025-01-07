IIT JAM Admit Card 2025 Released at jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2025 can check and download their admit cards from the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in As per the schedule, IIT Delhi will be conducting examination on February 2, 2025 in two sessions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi issued the IIT JAM Admit Card 2025 on January 6, Monday. Candidates appearing for the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2025 can check and download their admit cards from the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

As per the schedule, IIT Delhi will be conducting examination on February 2, 2025 in two sessions. Candidates who qualify in JAM 2025 will be eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26.

IIT JAM Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website- jam2025.iitd.ac.in On the home page, click on the link to download the IIT JAM Admit Card 2025 On the new page, enter your credentials to login and click on submit Check the admit card and verify the details Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further reference

IIT JAM Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.