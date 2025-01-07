IIT Delhi
IIT JAM Admit Card 2025 Released at jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Direct Link Here
Posted on 07 Jan 2025
18:04 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi issued the IIT JAM Admit Card 2025 on January 6, Monday. Candidates appearing for the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2025 can check and download their admit cards from the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.
As per the schedule, IIT Delhi will be conducting examination on February 2, 2025 in two sessions. Candidates who qualify in JAM 2025 will be eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26.
IIT JAM Admit Card 2025: Steps to download
IIT JAM Admit Card 2025: Direct Link
For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.