IIT JAM 2026 Registration Begins Today at jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Check Schedule and Fees Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Sep 2025
16:31 PM

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will begin the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2026 on September 5, 2025, through its official website — jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

The application window will remain open until October 12, 2025. Candidates aspiring to pursue postgraduate programs such as M.Sc., Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., or M.Sc.-Ph.D. dual degrees at IITs and other participating institutes must complete the registration within this timeline.

As per the official schedule, the JAM 2026 admit card will be available for download on January 5, 2026, and the exam is scheduled for February 15, 2026. The results will be announced on March 20, 2026. The examination will be conducted in 116 cities across India, offering candidates a wide choice of test centres.

The application fee for candidates belonging to the Female, SC, ST, and PwD categories is Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,350 for two papers. For all other candidates, the fee is Rs 2,000 for one paper and Rs 2,700 for two papers.

IIT JAM 2026: Steps to Register

1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

2. Click on the IIT JAM 2026 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Once done, fill the application form

5. Make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

JAM is a highly competitive entrance examination that serves as a gateway for students seeking admission into various postgraduate science programs at India’s premier institutions, including the IITs and IISc.

Last updated on 05 Sep 2025
16:31 PM
IIT Bombay IIT JAM 2026 Registration Date
