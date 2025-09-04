IIT Bombay to Begin JAM 2026 Registration from Tomorrow; Exam on February 15

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: jam2026.iitb.ac.in According to the official schedule, the last date to submit the application form is October 12, 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will open the registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 from tomorrow, September 5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to submit the application form is October 12, 2025. The JAM 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 2026, in two sessions. The computer-based test will be held for seven subjects: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

Candidates can choose to appear for a maximum of two papers, and they will be allowed to select up to three preferred exam cities while filling out the application form.

The JAM 2026 score will be used for admissions into various postgraduate programmes at IITs, including MSc, MSc (Tech), MS Research, MSc–MTech Dual Degree, Joint MSc–PhD, and MSc–PhD Dual Degree programmes.

JAM is a national-level entrance exam conducted annually by one of the IITs on a rotational basis, and it serves as a gateway for students seeking postgraduate science and interdisciplinary courses at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology.

Further details regarding eligibility, exam pattern, and syllabus are available on the JAM 2026 official website.