IIT Bombay

UCEED, CEED 2026 Scorecards Download Link Active - Check Deadline and Certificate Validity

Posted on 11 Mar 2026
09:29 AM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has released the UCEED and CEED 2026 scorecards.
Candidates who appeared for the design entrance examinations can now download their scorecards from the official portals by logging in with their unique credentials.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has released the UCEED and CEED 2026 scorecards. Candidates who appeared for the design entrance examinations can now download their scorecards from the official portals by logging in with their registered email ID and password. The download facility will remain available until July 31, 2026.

The scorecard contains key details, including the marks secured in the examination and the rank obtained by the candidate. Authorities have clarified that no physical copy of the scorecard will be issued, and candidates must download the document from the official website. Candidates are advised to save and print a copy of the scorecard, as it will be required during the admission and counselling stages. They must also note that the scorecards will remain valid for one year from the date of the result declaration.

After the declaration of results, candidates who qualified were assigned a Common Merit Rank or All India Rank (AIR). Those whose names appeared in the merit list are considered eligible for the next stage of the admission process. In the case of Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026, qualified candidates will be able to participate in the counselling and seat allotment process for admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme offered by participating institutes.

Similarly, candidates who qualify for the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 can use their scorecards to apply for design programmes at participating institutions.

Steps to Download UCEED, CEED 2026 Scorecards

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their scorecard:

  • Visit the official UCEED/CEED portal (uceed.iitb.ac.in/ceed.iitb.ac.in).
  • Click on the Scorecard Download link available on the homepage.
  • A login page will appear on the screen.
  • Enter the registered email ID and password used during registration.
  • Submit the details to access the candidate dashboard.
  • Download the scorecard displayed on the screen.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

The scorecard serves as an essential document for candidates progressing to the next phase of the UCEED and CEED admission process, which includes counselling and applications to design programmes offered by participating institutes. Qualified candidates are advised to complete the necessary admission procedures within the stipulated deadlines.

