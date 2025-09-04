NIRF 2025

IISc Bengaluru Tops NIRF Rankings 2025 for Universities; JNU, Manipal Follow

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Sep 2025
12:48 PM

File Image

Summary
The rankings were formally released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a grand ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi
This year also saw the launch of a new category focused on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting institutions' commitment to green initiatives and environmental sustainability

The Ministry of Education (MoE) today unveiled the NIRF India Rankings 2025, marking the 10th edition of the prestigious evaluation framework for higher educational institutions. The rankings were formally released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a grand ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

In the University category, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has once again emerged as the top university in India, solidifying its reputation as a leading research and academic institution. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, retained its second-place position, while the Manipal Academy of Higher Education climbed into the third rank, pushing Jamia Millia Islamia down to the fourth spot.

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top 10 Universities

  1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) – Bengaluru
  2. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) – New Delhi
  3. Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Manipal
  4. Jamia Millia Islamia – New Delhi
  5. University of Delhi – Delhi
  6. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) – Varanasi
  7. Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) – Pilani
  8. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham – Coimbatore
  9. Jadavpur University – Kolkata
  10. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) – Aligarh

The 2025 rankings saw a significant increase in participation, with 14,163 institutions registering—up from 10,845 in 2024. This year also saw the launch of a new category focused on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting institutions' commitment to green initiatives and environmental sustainability.

The NIRF ranks institutions across multiple categories, including Overall, Universities, Engineering, Management, Law, Medical, Pharmacy, and more.

The complete rankings and official PDF will soon be available at the official NIRF website: www.nirfindia.org

Last updated on 04 Sep 2025
12:55 PM
NIRF 2025 NIRF Rankings NIRF Rankings 2025 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)
