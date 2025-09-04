IISc Bengaluru Tops NIRF Rankings 2025 for Universities; JNU, Manipal Follow

Summary The rankings were formally released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a grand ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi This year also saw the launch of a new category focused on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting institutions' commitment to green initiatives and environmental sustainability

The Ministry of Education (MoE) today unveiled the NIRF India Rankings 2025, marking the 10th edition of the prestigious evaluation framework for higher educational institutions. The rankings were formally released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a grand ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

In the University category, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has once again emerged as the top university in India, solidifying its reputation as a leading research and academic institution. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, retained its second-place position, while the Manipal Academy of Higher Education climbed into the third rank, pushing Jamia Millia Islamia down to the fourth spot.

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top 10 Universities

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) – Bengaluru Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) – New Delhi Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Manipal Jamia Millia Islamia – New Delhi University of Delhi – Delhi Banaras Hindu University (BHU) – Varanasi Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) – Pilani Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham – Coimbatore Jadavpur University – Kolkata Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) – Aligarh

The 2025 rankings saw a significant increase in participation, with 14,163 institutions registering—up from 10,845 in 2024. This year also saw the launch of a new category focused on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting institutions' commitment to green initiatives and environmental sustainability.

The NIRF ranks institutions across multiple categories, including Overall, Universities, Engineering, Management, Law, Medical, Pharmacy, and more.

The complete rankings and official PDF will soon be available at the official NIRF website: www.nirfindia.org