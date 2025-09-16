IIMs

IIM Udaipur Opts Out of CAP; Introduces Institute-Specific MBA Admissions for 2026 Batch

PTI
PTI
Posted on 16 Sep 2025
13:41 PM

IIM Udaipur

Summary
With this transition, IIM Udaipur will no longer participate in the Common Admission Process (CAP) coordinated by the newer IIMs
These processes will be conducted across key Indian cities and at the IIM Udaipur campus, ensuring accessibility for candidates nationwide

The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) announced that it will conduct its own admission process for its Two-Year MBA program starting with the 2026–28 batch. With this transition, IIM Udaipur will no longer participate in the Common Admission Process (CAP) coordinated by the newer IIMs.

By conducting its own admissions, IIM Udaipur will be empowered to:

• Align admission parameters with IIMU's academic priorities and global outlook

• Incorporate institute-specific criteria that showcase IIMU's distinct strengths and values

• Offer a seamless and applicant-focused admissions experience. Candidates appearing for the CAT 2025 will be shortlisted for IIM Udaipur's Personal Interview (PI) and Written Ability Test (WAT) based on the Institute's shortlisting.

These processes will be conducted across key Indian cities and at the IIM Udaipur campus, ensuring accessibility for candidates nationwide.

Commenting on the decision, Prof. Vijayta Doshi, Dean (Programs), IIM Udaipur, said: "In just over a decade, IIM Udaipur has built a strong national and international reputation. As we progress towards our goal of becoming a globally recognized management school, it is imperative that our admissions process mirrors our academic priorities and aspirations."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 16 Sep 2025
13:42 PM
IIMs IIM Udaipur MBA Admissions
