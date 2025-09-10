IIM Raipur

After CAT 2025, MBA Aspirants to Face Single Admission Process for 4 IIMs; Introduces JAP 2026

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Sep 2025
13:53 PM

File Image

Summary
The initiative will be coordinated by IIM Raipur, which has been entrusted with overseeing the unified selection process for all four participating institutes.
The JAP 2026 will be conducted based on CAT 2025 scores, with admissions into the MBA programmes of the four IIMs taking place through a common selection process once the CAT 2025 results are declared

In a strategic move to streamline MBA admissions and enhance collaboration, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi, and Tiruchirappalli have jointly launched the Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026. The initiative will be coordinated by IIM Raipur, which has been entrusted with overseeing the unified selection process for all four participating institutes.

The JAP 2026 will be conducted based on CAT 2025 scores, with admissions into the MBA programmes of the four IIMs taking place through a common selection process once the CAT 2025 results are declared. This move is aimed at reducing the administrative burden on candidates and institutions, while ensuring a standardised, transparent, and aspirant-centric admission experience.

The participating IIMs described JAP 2026 as a joint initiative “showing commitment to excellence, collaborative resource management, and delivering a transparent, aspirant-focused admission experience that meets IIM standards.”

Prof. Sanjeev Prashar, Director-In-Charge of IIM Raipur, expressed his enthusiasm for the development. “We are honoured to announce the Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026, fostering collaboration among four premier IIMs. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to resource optimization, student-centric admissions, and strengthening the IIM brand for future leaders,” he said.

He further emphasized that JAP 2026 is a testament to the IIMs’ ongoing efforts to maintain academic excellence while expanding access to high-quality management education.

The Joint Admission Process is expected to significantly improve the efficiency and transparency of MBA admissions while providing a more seamless experience for aspirants aiming to join these leading business schools.

Last updated on 10 Sep 2025
13:56 PM
IIM Raipur MBA Exams MBA Admissions CAT 2025 IIM
