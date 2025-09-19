IIM Kozhikode to Close CAT 2025 Registration Tomorrow; Apply Link Inside

Summary Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their registration through the official website — iimcat.ac.in — before the deadline The CAT 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025, and the admit cards will be released on November 5, 2025

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode will close the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their registration through the official website — iimcat.ac.in — before the deadline.

Initially, the last date to register for CAT 2025 was September 13, but it was extended by a week to accommodate more applicants. The CAT 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025, and the admit cards will be released on November 5, 2025.

The registration fee for CAT 2025 is ₹1,300 for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates, and ₹2,600 for candidates belonging to other categories. Reserved category applicants are required to upload valid caste or disability certificates during the registration process.

IIM CAT Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in Click on the link to register for CAT 2025 Create a user ID and complete the registration Fill in the application form and upload the required documents Pay the application fee online Submit the completed form and download the confirmation page Take a printout for future reference

CAT is a national-level management entrance exam conducted by the IIMs for admission into MBA and PGDM programmes offered by IIMs and other top business schools across India.

