IIM Jammu Signs MoU with ICMAI to Boost Research and Management Education

Posted on 19 Sep 2025
IIM Jammu

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) to strengthen collaboration in management education, research, training and professional development.
The MoU was formally signed by Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), IIM, Jammu, Kesavan Baskkaran, and Secretary (officiating), ICMAI, Debaprosanna Nandy, in the presence of senior officials, including Director, IIM, Jammu, Prof B S Sahay, and council member and ICMAI Navneet Kumar Jain, a spokesperson of the IIM, Jammu, said.

He said the MoU outlines a framework of cooperation between the two premier institutions, enabling them to jointly design and deliver management development programmes (MDPs), specialised training programmes, executive education and faculty development programmes.

It further paves the way for knowledge exchange through research collaborations, joint seminars, conferences, workshops, curriculum development and academic resource sharing, he said.

The official said the MoU is designed to support joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest, including research projects, faculty exchange and access to shared academic resources.

