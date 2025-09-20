IIM CAT 2025 Registration Closes Today, Last Chance to Apply at iimcat.ac.in

Summary Aspirants seeking admission into prestigious management programs at IIMs and other top B-schools across the country must submit their applications by 11:59 PM CAT 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025, and the admit cards will be released on November 5

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, Saturday, September 20. Aspirants seeking admission into prestigious management programs at IIMs and other top B-schools across the country must submit their applications by 11:59 PM on the official website — iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025, and the admit cards will be released on November 5. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format across designated centres in India.

To apply, candidates must pay a registration fee of ₹1300 for SC, ST, and PwD categories, and ₹2600 for all other candidates. Applicants from reserved categories must also upload valid caste or disability certificates at the time of registration. Incomplete applications or incorrect documents will lead to disqualification.

The application process involves visiting the official website, registering with a valid email ID and phone number, filling out the form, uploading necessary documents, and paying the fee. After submission, candidates are advised to download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

With CAT being one of the most competitive MBA entrance exams in India, timely registration is crucial for aspirants. Those who miss today’s deadline will not be able to appear for CAT 2025.