NIRF Rankings 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Remains India's Best B-School; IIM Calcutta Falls Out of Top 5

Summary This marks the sixth consecutive year that IIM Ahmedabad has secured the number one position in the management category The most significant development in this year’s rankings, however, is the sharp decline of IIM Calcutta, which has dropped to the seventh position

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has once again emerged as the top management institute in India, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, released by the Ministry of Education (MoE) on Wednesday, September 4, 2025. This marks the sixth consecutive year that IIM Ahmedabad has secured the number one position in the management category.

Since first topping the rankings in 2017, IIM Ahmedabad has largely dominated the NIRF Management rankings, except in 2019 when it briefly fell to second place. From 2020 onwards, it has consistently maintained its lead, reaffirming its position as India’s premier business school.

IIM Bangalore has retained the second position for the sixth year in a row, continuing its strong performance in the NIRF rankings. IIM Kozhikode has held on to the third spot it first claimed in 2023, marking a notable shift in the traditional top-tier trio of Indian B-schools.

The most significant development in this year’s rankings, however, is the sharp decline of IIM Calcutta, which has dropped to the seventh position. The institute had consistently occupied the third rank from 2016 to 2022 and was placed fifth last year. This is IIM Calcutta’s lowest ranking in the past decade, indicating a shift in perception and performance compared to its peers.

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top 10 MBA Colleges

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad- Rank 1

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore- Rank 2

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode- Rank 3

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi- Rank 4

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow- Rank 5

Indian Institute of Management Mumbai- Rank 6

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta- Rank 7

Indian Institute of Management Indore- Rank 8

Management Development Institute Gurugram- Rank 9

XLRI - Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur- Rank 10

This year’s rankings are part of the 10th edition of the NIRF, which has expanded to cover 17 categories, including overall, engineering, management, medical, law, pharmacy, research institutions, and more. A significant addition in 2025 is the introduction of a new category focused on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), assessing institutions on their commitment to green initiatives and environmental sustainability.

Launched in 2016 by the Ministry of Education, the NIRF evaluates higher education institutions based on parameters such as teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. The rankings are considered a key reference for students and parents making decisions about higher education. The complete list of rankings across all categories is available on the official NIRF website: www.nirfindia.org.