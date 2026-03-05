AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out at bse.ap.gov.in; Direct Class 10 Admit Card Download Link

AP SSC Class 10

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has issued the AP Class 10 SSC Hall Ticket 2026 for students appearing in the upcoming board examinations.
Candidates can now access and download their admit cards through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has issued the AP Class 10 SSC Hall Ticket 2026 for students appearing in the upcoming board examinations. Candidates can now access and download their admit cards through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

The hall tickets have been released for all categories of candidates, including regular, private, OSSC, OSSC private, and vocational students. School authorities as well as individual candidates are required to download the admit cards well before the commencement of examinations.

To access the hall ticket, candidates must visit the official BSEAP portal and click on the link titled “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” available on the homepage. The login page will prompt users to enter their username and password, followed by a captcha verification code. Once the details are submitted, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and print the document for examination purposes.

The AP SSC Class 10 board examinations are scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to April 1, 2026. Authorities have directed schools and private candidates to ensure timely access and distribution of hall tickets to avoid last-minute issues.

The AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 carries critical information required for identification and examination management. It includes the student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, district, gender, school name, examination centre name, medium of examination, subject-wise timetable and important exam-day instructions.

Students must carefully verify all details printed on the admit card and report any discrepancies immediately to their respective school authorities.

In a new development, the student nominal roll data for the SSC Public Examinations 2026 has been sourced from the UDISE portal for the first time. School heads have been instructed to thoroughly verify particulars such as surname, candidate name and date of birth against official school records to ensure accuracy.

In case any errors are identified, BSEAP will open a correction window before March 31, 2026, enabling necessary modifications. The board has assured students and parents that discrepancies found in the hall tickets can also be rectified at the stage of issuing the marks memo if required.

Candidates are advised to check their hall tickets carefully and adhere strictly to the instructions issued by the board to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process.

Find the direct download link here.

