IGNOU Extends ODL, Online Course Application Deadline: Check Jan 2026 Session Admission Details

Summary The Indira Gandhi National Open University has once again extended the deadline for submitting applications to its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes for the January 2026 admission cycle. The extension offers additional time to applicants who were unable to finish their registration earlier.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has once again extended the deadline for submitting applications to its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes for the January 2026 admission cycle. As per the latest update issued by the university, eligible candidates can now complete their application process until March 30, 2026. The extension offers additional time to applicants who were unable to finish their registration earlier.

The revised deadline applies specifically to ODL and online programmes offered by the university. However, the extension does not cover certificate courses and programmes that follow a semester-based academic structure. Students planning to enrol in IGNOU’s distance or online courses must complete their application through the official admission portal before the new deadline.

To apply, candidates need to visit the official IGNOU admission website and select the “Register Online” option followed by “Fresh Admission.” Applicants must then click on the “New Registration” link to initiate the process and create their login credentials. After completing the registration step, candidates will receive their login details on their registered mobile number and email address.

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Using these credentials, applicants can log in to the admission portal to fill out the application form. During the process, candidates are required to provide personal information and select key programme-related details such as programme type, enrolment option, regional centre code, study centre code, mode of study, and medium of instruction. The information submitted must match the details mentioned in the candidate’s academic records to avoid discrepancies during verification.

Students must also upload the required documents and review all the information carefully before final submission of the application form. The university has advised applicants to keep their APAAR ID ready while completing the registration process to ensure a smooth admission experience.

The university had earlier opened registrations for the January 2026 session in phases. Applications for ODL programmes began on December 16, 2025, while the registration process for online programmes started on December 24, 2025. The admission cycle allows students from across the country to enrol in a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes offered through flexible learning modes.

Candidates who complete their admission will also be eligible to apply for scholarships offered by the Government of India through the National Scholarship Portal once their enrolment at the university is confirmed.