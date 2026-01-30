IGNOU

IGNOU BEd Registration 2026 Begins - Check Application Deadline, Link and Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jan 2026
12:24 PM

File Image

Summary
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the registration process for admission to its Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme for the 2026 academic session. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official admission portal at ignou-bed.samarth.edu.in. The registration window will remain open until February 27, providing aspirants sufficient time to complete the application process.

To apply for IGNOU BEd admission 2026, candidates need to visit the official IGNOU website and click on the BEd application form link. Applicants must register using a valid email ID and mobile number, fill in the required personal and academic details, upload photographs and necessary documents in the prescribed format, and complete the payment of the application fee. After submission, candidates are advised to download and retain a copy of the filled application form for future reference.

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹1,000 to register for the IGNOU BEd programme. The fee can be paid online using a credit card or debit card issued by any Indian bank, or through net banking facilities. IGNOU has advised candidates to complete the payment process carefully to avoid any issues during submission.

Admission to the IGNOU BEd 2026 programme will be conducted through an offline entrance examination. The test will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be held for a duration of two hours. Selection of candidates will be based solely on their performance in the entrance examination, following which IGNOU will prepare a region-wise merit list for allotment of seats.

As per the eligibility criteria for IGNOU BEd admission 2026, candidates must have completed a bachelor’s or master’s degree in Science, Social Science, Commerce or Humanities with at least 50% aggregate marks. Candidates holding a degree in Engineering or Technology with specialisation in Science and Mathematics must have secured a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent qualification. Relaxation of 5% in the minimum qualifying marks is applicable for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories. There is no upper age limit for applying to the IGNOU BEd programme.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official IGNOU website for updates related to the entrance examination schedule and further admission-related announcements.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 30 Jan 2026
12:26 PM
IGNOU Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) BEd Bachelor of Education (B. Ed) Registration
