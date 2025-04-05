IDBI SCO Recruitment 2025: 119 vacancies notified; Know eligibility and other details here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 119 posts in the organisation

IDBI Bank has invited applications for the Specialist Cadre Officers post. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 119 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process is set to commence on April 7 and will close on April 20, 2025.

IDBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D: 8 posts

Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C: 42 posts

Manager - Grade B: 69 posts

The selection process for aforesaid post/position will consist of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form.

The application fee for General, EWS and OBC category is Rs 1050 including GST and Rs 250 including GST for SC/ST category. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.