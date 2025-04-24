ICSI

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025 OUT at icsi.edu- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2025
17:39 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the May 3, 2025 examination can download admit cards by entering their CSEET 2025 application number on its official website
The Company Secretary Executive Entrance (CSEET) examination is scheduled for May 3, 2025

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) published the admit card for the May 2025 session of CSEET today, April 24, 2024 on its official website. Candidates appearing for the May 3, 2025 examination can download admit cards by entering their CSEET 2025 application number on its official website.

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance (CSEET) examination is scheduled for May 3, 2025. It has 4 Parts: 1, 2, 3 and 4, such as Business communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical reasoning, Economic and Business environment, and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude, respectively and will last 2 hours.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu
  2. Click on CSEET on the home page
  3. Click on the ‘Admit Card May 2025’ link available in the Important notification section
  4. Enter CSEET unique Id and Date of Birth, followed by captcha to login
  5. Display of admit card
  6. Download and take a printout for the examination

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 24 Apr 2025
17:40 PM
ICSI ICSI CSEET Admit Card
Similar stories
WB Madhyamik 2025

Major Update - WB Madhyamik Result 2025 on May 2! Check All Details by WBBSE

RRB Exam

RRB Paramedical 2025 Exam Dates, City Intimation Slip OUT- Know Details Here

OPSC

OSSC SI Excise Admit Card Released at ossc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Inside

Bihar government

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025 OUT at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link to Downlo. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WB Madhyamik 2025

Major Update - WB Madhyamik Result 2025 on May 2! Check All Details by WBBSE

RRB Exam

RRB Paramedical 2025 Exam Dates, City Intimation Slip OUT- Know Details Here

OPSC

OSSC SI Excise Admit Card Released at ossc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Inside

St Xavier's College

Xavier’s Management Society Hosts Power-Packed XMC 2025, A Celebration of Young Lea. . .

Bihar government

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025 OUT at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link to Downlo. . .

UEM Jaipur

Over 1500 Job Openings Await as UEM Jaipur Gears Up for Mega Job Fair on April 25

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality