ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025 OUT at icsi.edu- Get Direct Link to Download Here
Posted on 24 Apr 2025
17:39 PM
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) published the admit card for the May 2025 session of CSEET today, April 24, 2024 on its official website. Candidates appearing for the May 3, 2025 examination can download admit cards by entering their CSEET 2025 application number on its official website.
The Company Secretary Executive Entrance (CSEET) examination is scheduled for May 3, 2025. It has 4 Parts: 1, 2, 3 and 4, such as Business communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical reasoning, Economic and Business environment, and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude, respectively and will last 2 hours.
ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download
