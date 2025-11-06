ICSI CSEET

ICSI Conducts Additional Mock Test for CSEET November 2025 Session Today; Main Exam Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Nov 2025
14:16 PM

File Image

Summary
This extra mock test has been scheduled specifically for those candidates who were unable to participate in the earlier session conducted on November 4
Candidates appearing for the mock test and the main exam are required to download and install the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) on the device they plan to use

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will hold an additional mock test today, November 6, for candidates appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 session. This extra mock test has been scheduled specifically for those candidates who were unable to participate in the earlier session conducted on November 4.

In an official notice, ICSI clarified that the second mock test is being conducted only for candidates who missed the previous one. The institute has informed that the batch timings, user ID, and password required for today’s mock test will be sent individually to candidates via email or SMS.

Candidates appearing for the mock test and the main exam are required to download and install the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) on the device they plan to use. The SEB is a mandatory secure application that ensures exam integrity during remote-proctored tests. Instructions and download links for SEB are available on the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

“All candidates are advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop or desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET,” the institute stated in its notice.

The CSEET November 2025 session will be conducted on November 8 in remote-proctored mode, allowing candidates to take the test from their home or another convenient location using their own computer systems.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the ICSI CSEET January 2026 session is currently underway. Eligible candidates can apply for the next session through the official website until December 15, 2025.

Last updated on 06 Nov 2025
14:17 PM
ICSI CSEET ICSI Mock Test
