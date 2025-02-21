ICSE Preparation Tips 2025: Know Last Minute Scoring Tips for Class 10 Mathematics Exam

Summary ICSE Class 10 Mathematics exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 4, 2025 Mathematics is one of those ICSE Class 10 subjects where the right preparation can help you get a perfect score

Mathematics is one of those ICSE Class 10 subjects where the right preparation can help you get a perfect score. And to help you do just that, we at The Telegraph Online Edugraph bring you preparation and scoring tips from Mr. Subroto Roy, Mathematics Teacher at the St. Augustine’s Day School, Shyamnagar.

Here are some key points to keep in mind while you prepare for your upcoming ICSE Class 10 Maths Examination 2025:

ICSE Maths 2025 Paper Pattern

Students will need to answer a total of 7 questions (with different Sub-parts)

SECTION A (Compulsory Section)

1. Question 1 carries 15 MCQ

2. Question 2 carries 3 (4 marks) questions

3. Question 3 carries two 4-marks and one 5 marks question

SECTION B

1. You need to answer any 4 questions

- check the marks given next to each questions

- one extra set can be attempted later on (only after you've completed the entire paper)

- do not forget to write the question numbers properly with proper sub question marks

Preparation Tips

Practice diligently Take one chapter at a time and start doing regular revisions Practice the given specimen paper, and the Competency Focused Questions (CFQ) properly without fail Follow Sample Paper (ICSE Specimen Paper 2025, Last two years Question Papers)

Important Chapters to Focus on

- Measures of Central Tendencies

- Probability

- Reflection

- Commercial Mathematics

- Matrix

Scoring Tips

- Try attempting section B first, followed by section A

- Avoid too many graphs as that will take a lot of time

-Rough work should be clearly shown in the rough column so that the examiner may refer to that if there is any error while copying the values from rough

Time Allotment for Each Section

Section A

MCQ - Each Question not more than 2 minutes. Overall, do not take more than 35-40 minutes

Five 4 marks questions - 5*8 minutes each question= 40 minutes

One 5 marks question - 10 minutes

Overall 1.5 hours (nothing more than that)

Section B

15 minutes per question (4*15 = 60 minutes)

Total - 1 hour

You will then have 30 minutes to check the paper

Suggestions

-In case one gets stuck on any question for a long time, they should immediately switch to the next question and may re-attempt the same during revision

-Presentation of the answer sheet should be neat and clean

-Omission in steps will result in deduction of marks

-Make a list of formulas and theorems/properties used mostly and should go through it at regular intervals

The Edugraph team wishes all the students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025, all the best!