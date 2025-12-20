SSC CGL Tier II Exam Dates 2025 Announced - Check Paper I and II Full Schedule

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the examination dates for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II examination 2025. Candidates who have successfully qualified the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination are eligible to appear for the Tier II stage.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the examination dates for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II examination 2025. As per the latest notification issued by the commission, the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be conducted over two days, on January 18 and January 19, 2026. Candidates who have successfully qualified the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination are eligible to appear for the Tier II stage.

According to the detailed schedule released by SSC, the Tier II examination will begin on January 18, 2026, with multiple papers scheduled on the same day. Paper 1 will be conducted in three sections covering Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning along with General Ability in Section I, English Language and Comprehension with General Awareness in Section II, and Computer Knowledge in Section III. In addition to this, Paper 2, which focuses on Statistics, will also be held on the first day of the examination.

The second day of the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam, January 19, 2026, will be dedicated to the Skill Test, also known as the Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). This component is classified as Paper 1, Section IV, and is designed to assess candidates’ typing speed and data entry efficiency, which are essential skills for several posts under the CGL recruitment.

The SSC CGL Tier II examination plays a crucial role in the final selection process, as performance in this stage is a key determinant for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts under central government departments, ministries, and organisations.

Further details related to the admit card, exam centres, and reporting instructions are expected to be released by the Staff Selection Commission closer to the examination dates. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SSC website for the latest updates and official announcements related to the SSC CGL Tier 2 examination.