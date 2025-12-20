SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier II Exam Dates 2025 Announced - Check Paper I and II Full Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Dec 2025
12:36 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the examination dates for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II examination 2025.
Candidates who have successfully qualified the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination are eligible to appear for the Tier II stage.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the examination dates for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II examination 2025. As per the latest notification issued by the commission, the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be conducted over two days, on January 18 and January 19, 2026. Candidates who have successfully qualified the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination are eligible to appear for the Tier II stage.

According to the detailed schedule released by SSC, the Tier II examination will begin on January 18, 2026, with multiple papers scheduled on the same day. Paper 1 will be conducted in three sections covering Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning along with General Ability in Section I, English Language and Comprehension with General Awareness in Section II, and Computer Knowledge in Section III. In addition to this, Paper 2, which focuses on Statistics, will also be held on the first day of the examination.

The second day of the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam, January 19, 2026, will be dedicated to the Skill Test, also known as the Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). This component is classified as Paper 1, Section IV, and is designed to assess candidates’ typing speed and data entry efficiency, which are essential skills for several posts under the CGL recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSC CGL Tier II examination plays a crucial role in the final selection process, as performance in this stage is a key determinant for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts under central government departments, ministries, and organisations.

Further details related to the admit card, exam centres, and reporting instructions are expected to be released by the Staff Selection Commission closer to the examination dates. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SSC website for the latest updates and official announcements related to the SSC CGL Tier 2 examination.

Last updated on 20 Dec 2025
12:37 PM
SSC CGL 2025 Staff Selection Commission SSC 2025 exam schedule
Similar stories
SBI PO

SBI PO Final Result 2025 Announced, Merit List Released: Letter Download Link Here

ICAI CA 2026

ICAI Reduces Answer Book Verification and Certified Copy Fees for CA Exams 2026

Bihar schools

Bihar Cold Wave: All School Timings Revised in Patna; Check Details

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Declared - Check Category Wise Cutoff Marks and Merit List

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SBI PO

SBI PO Final Result 2025 Announced, Merit List Released: Letter Download Link Here

ICAI CA 2026

ICAI Reduces Answer Book Verification and Certified Copy Fees for CA Exams 2026

Bihar schools

Bihar Cold Wave: All School Timings Revised in Patna; Check Details

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Declared - Check Category Wise Cutoff Marks and Merit List

Andhra Pradesh

AP Board Releases Revised Final Timetable for 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate Exams 202. . .

AIIMS

AIIMS Declares INI CET January 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result; Reporting Deadline Dece. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality