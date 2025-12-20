Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Declared - Check Category Wise Cutoff Marks and Merit List

Summary
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially announced the Rajasthan Village Development Officer (VDO) Result 2025.
The Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 has been published in PDF format and contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially announced the Rajasthan Village Development Officer (VDO) Result 2025 on its website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan VDO examination conducted on November 2, 2025, can now check their selection status through the result PDF available online.

The Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 has been published in PDF format and contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process, which is document verification. Through this preliminary result, RSSB aims to shortlist eligible candidates for a total of 850 Village Development Officer vacancies under the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Department. Notably, the examination witnessed massive participation, with over 5.12 lakh candidates appearing for the test across the state.

As per the official notification, the selection list has been prepared category-wise and zone-wise. RSSB has divided the vacancies into 683 Non-TSP posts and 167 TSP (Scheduled Area) posts. Accordingly, two separate merit lists have been released to ensure transparent shortlisting for both regions. Candidates can verify their roll numbers in the consolidated PDF to confirm whether they have qualified for document verification.

Find the direct merit list link here.

To check the Rajasthan VDO Result 2025, candidates need to visit the official RSSB website and navigate to the ‘Candidates’ Corner’ section on the homepage. From there, they must click on the ‘Results’ tab and select the link for ‘VDO Recruitment Result 2025’. After downloading the merit list PDF, candidates should carefully search for their roll number or registration number and keep a printed copy for future reference.

RSSB has also addressed concerns regarding the cut-off marks and result scrutiny. Candidates who narrowly miss the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 have been given an opportunity to raise objections. As per an official update shared by Chairman Alok Raj on X (formerly Twitter), eligible candidates can apply for scrutiny of the result between December 22 and December 28, 2025. The scrutiny process allows candidates to seek clarification or rechecking within the stipulated timeframe.

Further updates regarding the verification schedule and final appointment process are expected to be announced on the official website in due course.

Check the detailed cutoff marks here.

