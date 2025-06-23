ICAI To Declare CA Final May 2025 Result in First Week of July- Check Latest Details Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the CA Final exam will be able to check CA Final May result 2025 by visiting the official website- icai.org It must be noted that as per the CA Final qualifying marks criteria, candidates have to score 40% in each section and 50% in aggregate in order to be declared qualified

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA Final May 2025 result in the first week of July, according to the former Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal. Candidates who have appeared for the CA Final exam will be able to check CA Final May result 2025 by visiting the official website- icai.org.

As per the official post of CA Dhiraj Khandelwal on X, “For those asking about the May 25 exam results, please note that, based on past experience, the results may be announced in the first week of July — tentatively around July 3rd or 4th.” The institute conducted the CA Final May 2025 exams between May 16 and 24.

It must be noted that as per the CA Final qualifying marks criteria, candidates have to score 40% in each section and 50% in aggregate in order to be declared qualified.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.