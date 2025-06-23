ICAI CA 2025

ICAI To Declare CA Final May 2025 Result in First Week of July- Check Latest Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jun 2025
13:56 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the CA Final exam will be able to check CA Final May result 2025 by visiting the official website- icai.org
It must be noted that as per the CA Final qualifying marks criteria, candidates have to score 40% in each section and 50% in aggregate in order to be declared qualified

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the CA Final May 2025 result in the first week of July, according to the former Central Council Member (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal. Candidates who have appeared for the CA Final exam will be able to check CA Final May result 2025 by visiting the official website- icai.org.

As per the official post of CA Dhiraj Khandelwal on X, “For those asking about the May 25 exam results, please note that, based on past experience, the results may be announced in the first week of July — tentatively around July 3rd or 4th.” The institute conducted the CA Final May 2025 exams between May 16 and 24.

It must be noted that as per the CA Final qualifying marks criteria, candidates have to score 40% in each section and 50% in aggregate in order to be declared qualified.

ADVERTISEMENT

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 23 Jun 2025
13:57 PM
ICAI CA 2025 ICAI CA Exam Results out
Similar stories
National Education Policy

National Education Policy will transform India's educational landscape: VP Dhankhar

Summer vacation

Summer Break in Kashmir Schools From Today - Authorities Issue Order Due to Heatwave

TSCHE

TSCHE Declares TS EdCET 2025 Result at edcet.tgche.ac.in- Direct Link to Check Scorec. . .

NEET 2025

NEET MDS Counselling Schedule 2025 OUT at mcc.nic.in- Round 1 Registration Tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Education Policy

National Education Policy will transform India's educational landscape: VP Dhankhar

Summer vacation

Summer Break in Kashmir Schools From Today - Authorities Issue Order Due to Heatwave

TSCHE

TSCHE Declares TS EdCET 2025 Result at edcet.tgche.ac.in- Direct Link to Check Scorec. . .

NEET 2025

NEET MDS Counselling Schedule 2025 OUT at mcc.nic.in- Round 1 Registration Tomorrow

Assam TET

Assam TET-cum-Recruitment 2024 Results Out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in: Marksheet Link . . .

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Result 2025 Awaited as Court Stay on OBC Quota Sparks Delay - All Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality