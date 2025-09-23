ICAI Releases Exam Datesheet For CA January 2026 Foundation, Inter, and Final Courses- Check Schedule

Summary As per the notification, Group 1 exams are scheduled for January 5, 7, and 9, while Group 2 exams will be conducted on January 11, 13, and 16, 2025 The Intermediate course exams will also be held in two groups, with Group 1 exams on January 6, 8, and 10, and Group 2 exams on January 12, 15, and 17, 2025

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the datesheet for the CA January 2025 examinations, covering all levels — Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses. Candidates can access the complete schedule on the institute’s official website at icai.org.

As per the notification, the Final course examinations will be held in two groups. Group 1 exams are scheduled for January 5, 7, and 9, while Group 2 exams will be conducted on January 11, 13, and 16, 2025. The Intermediate course exams will also be held in two groups, with Group 1 exams on January 6, 8, and 10, and Group 2 exams on January 12, 15, and 17, 2025.

The Foundation course examination will take place on January 18, 20, 22, and 24, 2025. In addition to the regular CA exams, ICAI will also conduct the International Taxation – Assessment Test on January 13 and 16, and the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical examination on January 9, 11, 13, and 16, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding exam duration, Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation exam will be of 2 hours, Paper 6 of the Final exam and all INTT—AT papers will be of 4 hours, while all other exams will be conducted for 3 hours. The examinations will be held in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM, with extended hours till 6 PM for certain papers.

ICAI has confirmed that no exams will be conducted on January 14, 2025 (Wednesday), in observance of Makar Sankranti / Magha Bihu / Pongal celebrated across different parts of the country.

The registration process for the ICAI CA January 2025 exams will begin on November 3, 2025, and the last date for submission of the examination application forms is November 16, 2025. Candidates can also apply with a late fee until November 19, 2025.