ICAI Invites Feedback on CA Exam Papers for Final, Inter, and Foundation - All Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has invited feedback from candidates appearing for the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations being held in September 2025.

According to an official notice issued by the Joint Secretary (Exams), ICAI, aspirants can share their observations on the question papers by emailing examfeedback@icai.in or sending a letter via Speed Post. The feedback must reach the institute by September 27, 2025, and only submissions containing the candidate’s name, registration number, roll number, email ID, and mobile number will be considered.

The CA Final Group 1 exams were held on September 3, 6, and 8, while Group 2 exams are scheduled for September 10, 12, and 14. For the CA Intermediate, Group 1 exams took place on September 4, 7, and 9, and Group 2 exams are set for September 11, 13, and 15.

Meanwhile, ICAI has clarified that exams remain on schedule at most centres in India and abroad. However, due to widespread protests in Nepal, the CA Final and Intermediate exams scheduled between September 11 and 15, 2025, in Kathmandu have been postponed. The rescheduled dates for the postponed exams will be announced separately, ICAI said.

However, in a recent announcement on September 12, ICAI has released the revised dates for Punjab and Jammu candidates whose exams had been cancelled previously owing to bad weather and flood conditions.