ICAI CA Foundation 2025 Hall Ticket Released for September Exams at eservices.icai.org- Details Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation 2025 admit card for the September session. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official ICAI portal at eservices.icai.org.

According to the official schedule, the CA Foundation 2025 exams will be held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22. Candidates must carry their admit card to the examination centre, and any discrepancies in the document must be rectified well in advance.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025- Steps to Download

Visit the official website- eservices.icai.org Click on the CA Foundation September admit card link Log in with the required credentials Download and print the admit card for exam day use

ICAI will also provide a correction window for candidates to report errors in their admit card. Students must log into icaiexam.icai.org, raise a grievance, print the submitted form, and get it attested by an ICAI member to validate the correction request.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025- Direct Link

Candidates are advised to check all personal and exam details on the admit card and ensure they are correct. No entry to the exam hall will be permitted without a valid admit card.