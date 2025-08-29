ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA Foundation 2025 Hall Ticket Released for September Exams at eservices.icai.org- Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Aug 2025
16:33 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official ICAI portal at eservices.icai.org
ICAI will also provide a correction window for candidates to report errors in their admit card

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation 2025 admit card for the September session. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official ICAI portal at eservices.icai.org.

According to the official schedule, the CA Foundation 2025 exams will be held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22. Candidates must carry their admit card to the examination centre, and any discrepancies in the document must be rectified well in advance.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025- Steps to Download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- eservices.icai.org
  2. Click on the CA Foundation September admit card link
  3. Log in with the required credentials
  4. Download and print the admit card for exam day use

ICAI will also provide a correction window for candidates to report errors in their admit card. Students must log into icaiexam.icai.org, raise a grievance, print the submitted form, and get it attested by an ICAI member to validate the correction request.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025- Direct Link

Candidates are advised to check all personal and exam details on the admit card and ensure they are correct. No entry to the exam hall will be permitted without a valid admit card.

Last updated on 29 Aug 2025
16:40 PM
ICAI CA 2025 ICAI CA Exam Admit Card
Similar stories
Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. . .

KSET 2025

KSET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Apply by September 18 at cetonline.karnataka.gov. . .

Heavy rainfall

Jammu Schools to Remain Closed Till August 30 Amid Heavy Rains, Flooding; Online Clas. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra BBA CAP Round 1 Final Merit List 2025 Released; Over 42,000 Candidates El. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. . .

KSET 2025

KSET 2025 Registration Begins Today; Apply by September 18 at cetonline.karnataka.gov. . .

Heavy rainfall

Jammu Schools to Remain Closed Till August 30 Amid Heavy Rains, Flooding; Online Clas. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra BBA CAP Round 1 Final Merit List 2025 Released; Over 42,000 Candidates El. . .

NEET 2025

NBEMS Releases NEET PG Scorecard 2025 at natboard.edu.in- Get Direct Link To Download. . .

Google Developer Groups

GDG Kolkata to Host Google I/O Extended 2025, Spotlighting Global Tech Trends

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality