IBPS RRB 2025 Registration For 13217 Posts Ends on September 21; Prelims Likely in November

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the registration process for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 (CRP RRBs XIV) on September 21, 2025. Candidates aspiring to apply for various posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), including Officers (Scale I, II, III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose), can register online through the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

The recruitment process for IBPS RRB 2025 includes multiple stages such as Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview for Officer posts. The Pre-Examination Training (PET) for eligible candidates will be conducted in November 2025, and the call letters for PET will be available for download in November or December.

The Preliminary Examination for IBPS RRB 2025 is tentatively scheduled to be held in November or December, with results expected to be declared by December 2025 or January 2026. Mains Exam call letters will be issued in late December or January, and the Main Examination is likely to be conducted in December or February, depending on the post applied for.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official IBPS website: ibps.in Click on the ‘IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025’ link on the homepage Register with your basic details Log in and complete the online application form Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee Submit the application and download the confirmation page Take a printout for future reference

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

For IBPS RRB PO (Officer Scale I): Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates ₹850 for General/OBC/EWS and other candidates

For IBPS RRB SO (Officer Scale II & III): Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates ₹850 for General/OBC/EWS and others

Candidates are advised to complete their application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. IBPS will issue further updates regarding exam dates, admit card downloads, and instructions on its official website.