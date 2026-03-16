IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2026 Declared; Check Download Deadline and Allotment Details

Summary The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2026 for the recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose). The result also includes details related to provisional allotment for candidates shortlisted in the recruitment process.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2026 for the recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose). Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results from the official website, ibps.in. The result also includes details related to provisional allotment for candidates shortlisted in the recruitment process. Candidates will be able to download their results until April 14, 2026.

According to the official update issued by IBPS, candidates who have not been provisionally allotted a position or whose names do not appear in the reserve list will not be considered for further stages of the recruitment process. The institute will maintain a reserve list to fill vacancies if required, depending on the availability of positions and candidate eligibility.

The recruitment body has stated that the list of provisionally allotted candidates is expected to be published on or before April 15. However, IBPS has clarified that provisional allotment does not automatically guarantee employment. The final appointment will depend on the candidates meeting all eligibility conditions and completing the subsequent verification processes.

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The IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment process involves several stages, and candidates must fulfil all requirements before receiving an official offer from participating regional rural banks. If, at any stage of the recruitment process, it is found that a shortlisted candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, their candidature will be cancelled.

Earlier, the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2026 examination was conducted on February 1, while the results for the preliminary examination were announced on January 23. Candidates who have successfully cleared the mains stage and are provisionally allotted will be required to complete document verification and other formalities before joining their respective banks.

Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates related to the provisional allotment list, document verification procedures, and further recruitment instructions.

Find the direct result download link here.