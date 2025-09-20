Over 5,000 Vacancies: IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Coming Soon, Updates Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can check their results by logging in with their registration number/roll number and date of birth or password once the link becomes active The IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment process is conducted in three phases — prelims, mains, and interview

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 soon on its official website — ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can check their results by logging in with their registration number/roll number and date of birth or password once the link becomes active.

The IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment process is conducted in three phases — prelims, mains, and interview. Only those candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Main exam. Further, candidates who clear the mains will be called for the interview round, which will be conducted by the participating public sector banks in coordination with IBPS.

The IBPS PO 2025 preliminary exam was conducted on August 23 and 24, 2025, for filling approximately 5,208 vacancies across various Indian public sector banks. The recruitment process is part of the Common Recruitment Process (CRP PO/MT-XV).

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Check

Visit the official website — ibps.in Click on the CRP PO/MT Prelims Result link available on the homepage Select the link for IBPS PO Preliminary Results 2025 Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password The result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for timely updates regarding the result declaration and subsequent steps in the recruitment process