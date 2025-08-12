IBPS Hindi Officer Exam Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download their call letters from the official website at ibps.in As per the schedule, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets till August 17, 2025

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS issued the call letters for Hindi Officer online exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download their call letters from the official website at ibps.in.

As per the schedule, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets till August 17, 2025. The selection process for the post of Hindi Officer include the Online Exam. Skill Test, Item Writing Exercise, Group Exercise and Personal Interview.

IBPS Hindi Officer Call Letter 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at to ibps.in On the home page, click on the link titled, “Online Exam Call Letter for the Post of Hindi Officer.” Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

IBPS Hindi Officer Call Letter 2025: Direct Link