IBPS
IBPS Hindi Officer Exam Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Here
Posted on 12 Aug 2025
14:13 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS issued the call letters for Hindi Officer online exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download their call letters from the official website at ibps.in.
As per the schedule, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets till August 17, 2025. The selection process for the post of Hindi Officer include the Online Exam. Skill Test, Item Writing Exercise, Group Exercise and Personal Interview.
IBPS Hindi Officer Call Letter 2025: Steps to download
IBPS Hindi Officer Call Letter 2025: Direct Link