IBPS Clerk 2025 Vacancies Increased to 13,533; Prelims Result to Be Announced Shortly

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has significantly increased the total number of vacancies for the IBPS Clerk 2025 recruitment drive to 1,13,533 posts, marking a major rise from the earlier figure of 10,277 vacancies.

The revision was made following a recent manpower review meeting and additional requirements received from participating public sector banks. The expansion reflects growing staffing needs across nationalized banks, as institutions prepare for an uptick in workload and digital transformation in the banking sector.

According to official updates, the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination Result 2025 will be released soon on the institute’s official website — ibps.in. The result will include the candidate’s name, registration number, roll number, and qualifying status.

An IBPS Clerk’s base salary starts at ₹24,050 per month and can rise to ₹64,480 over time. The pay structure includes various allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), and Special Allowance, making the role one of the most sought-after entry-level positions in the public banking sector.

With the sharp increase in vacancies, aspiring candidates now have a greater opportunity to secure positions across India’s leading public sector banks.