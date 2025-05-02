“I Did Not Expect This Result”: Adrit Sarkar Tops WB Madhyamik Exam 2025 with 99.43%

Summary Adrit Sarkar from Raiganj Coronation High School—often hailed as the best in the state has topped the WB Madhyamik Exam 2025 with an exceptional performance, scoring 696 out of 700 Family members were overwhelmed with pride. His father, Amit Kumar Sarkar, a retired worker, called it a proud day not just for their family but for all of Raiganj

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the WB Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2025 today, May 2 at their official websites- wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Adrit Sarkar from Raiganj Coronation High School—often hailed as the best in the state has topped the WB Madhyamik Exam 2025 with an exceptional performance, scoring 696 out of 700. Tears welled up in Adrit Sarkar’s eyes as his name appeared in the merit list of the state secondary examination.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it. I never expected such a high score. I was just hoping to do well. When I saw my name, I cried—it felt like a dream come true,” Adrit said in an emotional moment. “I am grateful to my parents, sister and my teachers for their consistent support and guidance.”

Known for his quiet dedication and deep love for academics, Adrit has always been drawn to books over any extracurricular distractions. "Biology has always been my favourite subject,” he added with a smile. “I want to sit for medical examinations and prepare accordingly."

Family members were overwhelmed with pride. His father, Amit Kumar Sarkar, a retired worker, called it a proud day not just for their family but for all of Raiganj. His mother, Seema Sarkar, a homemaker, struggled to find words to describe her joy.

Adrit’s sister, Arpita Sarkar, currently pursuing mathematics in college, added, “He is naturally disciplined. He loves reading and is incredibly curious—whether it’s science, literature, or general knowledge. He also won a district-level quiz competition recently.”

Among districts, Purba Medinipur topped in terms of pass percentage, followed by Kalimpong, Kolkata, and Paschim Medinipur.

For now, the young scholar from Raiganj remains grounded and focused, already turning pages toward his next goal—cracking the medical entrance exam. The Telegraph Online Edugraph extends its heartfelt congratulations to Adrit Sarkar and wishes him continued success in all his future endeavours.