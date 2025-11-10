BSEH

HTET 2024 Results: Check Biometric Verification List, Qualifying Marks for PRT, TGT, PGT Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Nov 2025
14:50 PM

According to the board, only 14.14% of candidates have qualified across the three levels of the examination
Prior to the declaration of the results, the BSEH released the HTET biometric verification list 2025 on its official website

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the HTET Result 2025, with only 14.14% of candidates qualifying across all three levels of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET). Candidates can access their results and the biometric verification list on the official website — bseh.org.in.

Before declaring the results, BSEH published the HTET 2025 biometric list containing the names of candidates who were required to undergo biometric and IRIS verification. The list, available in PDF format on the website, includes each candidate’s registration number, roll number, name, father’s name, mother’s name, and level (PRT, TGT, or PGT). Candidates mentioned in the list were asked to appear for verification at designated centres on August 25 and 26, 2025. The final results were issued only after matching candidates’ biometric data with the IRIS database to ensure authenticity.

The HTET is conducted for three levels — Level 1 (PRT) for teaching Classes 1 to 5, Level 2 (TGT) for Classes 6 to 8, and Level 3 (PGT) for Classes 9 to 12.

HTET 2025 Result: Qualifying Marks

  • General / SC / Differently-abled (Other States): 60% marks (90 out of 150)
  • SC and Differently-abled Candidates of Haryana: 55% marks (82 out of 150)

Candidates who meet the qualifying marks in their respective categories will be considered eligible for appointment as teachers in Haryana schools. The board has also advised all qualified candidates to download and retain their scorecards for future recruitment processes.

Last updated on 10 Nov 2025
14:51 PM
BSEH Haryana government HTET 2024 Results out
