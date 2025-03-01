HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Registration window reopens today- Details here

Summary Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Professor posts can check the official notice through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in According to the schedule, the deadline to apply for the post is March 15, 2025

The Haryana Public Service Commission will reopen the registration process for HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 on March 1, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Assistant Professor posts can check the official notice through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2424 posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the deadline to apply for the post is March 15, 2025. To be eligible, candidates should have a good academic record with a Master’s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Also, the candidates should have knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto matric standard or in higher education.

The age limit should be between 21 years to 42 years, as on before the 15 days of the month preceding the last date of submission of application to the Commission.

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- hpsc.gov.in. Click on the apply online link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves Once the registration is done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The application fee for male candidates is Rs 1000 and for female candidates is Rs 250.