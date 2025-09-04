NIRF Rankings 2025

Hindu College Tops NIRF 2025 India Rankings; Hans Raj Overtakes St. Stephen’s for Third Spot

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Sep 2025
12:32 PM

Hindu College, Delhi

Summary
Delhi University’s Hindu College has once again claimed the No. 1 position in the colleges category, reaffirming its academic excellence
This year, a record 14,163 institutions registered for participation — a significant jump from the 10,845 HEIs in 2024

The Ministry of Education today released the 10th edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2025, showcasing the top-performing higher educational institutions across the country. Delhi University’s Hindu College has once again claimed the No. 1 position in the colleges category, reaffirming its academic excellence.

Miranda House, also a constituent of Delhi University, retained its second rank, while Hans Raj College climbed to the third spot, overtaking St. Stephen’s College, which has now slipped to fifth position.

This year, a record 14,163 institutions registered for participation — a significant jump from the 10,845 HEIs in 2024. Notably, the NIRF 2025 introduced a new 17th category focused on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), assessing institutions on their environmental responsibility and green initiatives.

NIRF Rankings 2025: Top 10 Colleges

Hindu College- Rank 1

Miranda House- Rank 2

Hans Raj College- Rank 3

Kirori Mal College- Rank 4

St Stephens College- Rank 5

Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata- Rank 6

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi- Rank 7

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata- Rank 8

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore- Rank 9

PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore- Rank 10

The rankings were published under 16 established categories, including overall, universities, engineering, management, law, medical, dental, and others. The newly introduced SDGs category reflects a growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental consciousness within India’s higher education system.

The official rankings and full report will be made available for public access on the NIRF website: www.nirfindia.org.

Last updated on 04 Sep 2025
