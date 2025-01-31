Haryana NEET PG Round 3 Counselling schedule declared - Check important dates, eligibility

Summary Once the registration begins, eligible candidates will be able to register themselves on hry.online-counselling.co.in Candidates willing to participate in this round of counselling will have to register themselves online by February 3

The couselling schedule for the Round 3 of Haryana NEET PG has been declared by Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak. Once the registration begins, eligible candidates will be able to register themselves on hry.online-counselling.co.in.

Candidates willing to participate in this round of counselling will have to register themselves online by February 3. Only candidates eligible for post graduate admission following the NEET PG cut-off percentile can register themselves.

However, candidates who have already registered themselves for the first two rounds will not have to apply again. Candidats who have been allotted seats in Haryana NEET PG Round 1 and Round 2 counselling, but did not take admission will be eligible for the Round 3 of the counselling process.

Also, candidates who have been allotted seats in the counselling Round 1 and 2 but had opted for upgradation will be eligible to appear in the round 3 of the counselling.