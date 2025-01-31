NEET PG Counselling

Haryana NEET PG Round 3 Counselling schedule declared - Check important dates, eligibility

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2025
17:44 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Once the registration begins, eligible candidates will be able to register themselves on hry.online-counselling.co.in
Candidates willing to participate in this round of counselling will have to register themselves online by February 3

The couselling schedule for the Round 3 of Haryana NEET PG has been declared by Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak. Once the registration begins, eligible candidates will be able to register themselves on hry.online-counselling.co.in.

Candidates willing to participate in this round of counselling will have to register themselves online by February 3. Only candidates eligible for post graduate admission following the NEET PG cut-off percentile can register themselves.

However, candidates who have already registered themselves for the first two rounds will not have to apply again. Candidats who have been allotted seats in Haryana NEET PG Round 1 and Round 2 counselling, but did not take admission will be eligible for the Round 3 of the counselling process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, candidates who have been allotted seats in the counselling Round 1 and 2 but had opted for upgradation will be eligible to appear in the round 3 of the counselling.

Last updated on 31 Jan 2025
18:58 PM
NEET PG Counselling
Similar stories
IIEST Shibpur

In Pictures| IIEST Shibpur Organised Kriti 5.0 With Pomp and Grandeur

CGPSC

CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT at psc.cg.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

CBI

CBI to recruit for 1000 Credit Officer posts at centralbankofindia.co.in- Get direct . . .

IBPS

IBPS PO Mains Result 2024 Announced at ibps.in- Direct Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
The drone piloting training program was organised by the Malaysia UAV Drone Activist Society (MUDAS)
BDM International school

B.D.M International organises Drone Piloting Training Program by Malaysian drone soci. . .

Representative Image
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NTA releases city intimation slips for NIFT Entrance Exam on exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT

IIEST Shibpur

In Pictures| IIEST Shibpur Organised Kriti 5.0 With Pomp and Grandeur

CGPSC

CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT at psc.cg.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Sports Fest

IIT Kharagpur’s Sports Fest, Shaurya: A Celebration of Valor and Glory

CBI

CBI to recruit for 1000 Credit Officer posts at centralbankofindia.co.in- Get direct . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality