HBSE Exam 2026

HBSE Re-Exam 2026: Dates, Subjects, and Guidelines Announced for Classes 10 and 12

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2026
12:59 PM

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Summary
The Board of School Education, Haryana, has released the re-examination schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board students for 2026.
The decision to conduct fresh examinations has been taken following reports of irregularities at certain examination centres.

The Board of School Education, Haryana, has released the re-examination schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board students for 2026. The decision to conduct fresh examinations has been taken following reports of irregularities at certain examination centres, with the board aiming to uphold fairness and transparency in the evaluation process.

According to the revised timetable, the re-examinations will be conducted for selected subjects across both secondary and senior secondary levels. For Class 10 students, the re-exam is scheduled on March 25, 2026, from 12.30 PM to 3.30 PM, covering Mathematics (Standard and Basic) and Hindi. Meanwhile, Class 12 students will appear for re-examinations on March 30 and 31. On March 30, exams for History, Biology, Chemistry, and Accountancy will be held, followed by Computer Science papers on March 31. All exams will be conducted in the same afternoon session timing of 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

The board’s decision follows the identification of multiple violations of examination protocols at certain centres. These included instances of unfair practices, breaches of prescribed conduct guidelines, and concerns related to maintaining transparency during the exams. In response, HBSE has opted to reconduct the affected papers to ensure the credibility and integrity of the board examination system remain intact.

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Students appearing for the re-examinations have been advised to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the board. Candidates must carry their admit cards along with valid identification proof to the examination centres. It is also essential to report well before the scheduled time and comply with all exam-day instructions. The board has reiterated that any involvement in unfair practices will invite strict action.

Students are encouraged to stay updated with official notifications and follow the revised schedule carefully to avoid any inconvenience.

Read the detailed notice here.

Last updated on 21 Mar 2026
13:00 PM
HBSE Exam 2026 Haryana Board of School Education Exam dates Board Exam 2026
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