BSEH

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025 Registration for 10th, 12th Begins- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 23 May 2025
14:53 PM

File Image

Summary
The Board of School Education, Haryana commenced the registration process for Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025. The Class 10, 12 registration link can be checked by the students on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

As per the official notice, the candidates of Senior Secondary whose result has been declared compartmental and the candidates of Secondary who could not appear in the examinations of March-2025 or whose result has been declared compartmental and the candidates who are not satisfied with their result, can appear in the examination of partial/full subjects and the candidates of Secondary whose result has been declared failed, can apply/register online.

It must be noted that candidates will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 950 from May 20 to May 29, 2025. With Rs 100 as late fee along with the application fee, the window to register will open from May 30 to June 3, 2025. With Rs 300 as late fee, the window will open from June 4 to June 8 and with late fee of Rs 1000, the window will open from June 9 to June 13, 2025.

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025: Steps to register

  1. Visit the official website- bseh.org.in
  2. Click on the Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves
  4. Once registration is done, fill the application form
  5. Make the payment of the application fee and click on submit
  6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 23 May 2025
15:07 PM
BSEH compartment exams Haryana Schools
