Gujarat to Introduce Vocational Subjects in Classes 11, 12 General Stream from 2026-27- Read Details

Posted on 07 Oct 2025
In a major step towards integrating practical skill development with academic learning, the Gujarat Education Department has approved the inclusion of vocational subjects in the general stream curriculum for Classes 11 and 12, starting from the academic years 2026-27 and 2027-28, respectively.

The decision, taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, will see six vocational subjects introduced in Group 4 of the subject structure. These include Yoga, Health and Physical Education, Fine Arts, Music, Computer Studies, and other vocational courses. These will be offered as optional subjects, giving students the flexibility to choose based on their personal interests and future goals.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, Praful Pansheriya, Minister for Tribal Development, Primary, Secondary, and Adult Education, wrote:

“Under the guidance of Hon. Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji, the Education Department has granted approval to include the subject of Yoga, Health, and Physical Education, or subjects such as Fine Arts/Music/Computer Studies/Vocational Subjects in Group-4 of the subject structure for Standards 11-12 (General Stream).”

This move aligns closely with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes the integration of vocational education at the secondary school level to improve employability and develop well-rounded skill sets among students.

By offering students exposure to a wider range of subjects, the initiative aims to make education more holistic, inclusive, and career-oriented, bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world application.

