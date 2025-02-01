Gujarat High Court

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2025: Application for Civil Judges posts begins- Know Dates Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Feb 2025
13:26 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of Gujarat High Court at gujarathighcourt.nic.in from today, February 1, 2025
The deadline to register for the same is till March 1, 2025

The High Court of Gujarat invited applications for Civil Judges posts. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of Gujarat High Court at gujarathighcourt.nic.in from today, February 1, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 212 posts in the organisation. The deadline to register for the same is till March 1, 2025. A prospective Candidate must possess a Degree in Law from a University recognized by law in India & - Will have to pass the vernacular (Gujarati) language proficiency test. The age limit to apply for the post should not be above 35 years. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes or Socially & Educationally Backward Classes or Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) or Economically Weaker Sections, must not have completed 38 years of age.

Gujarat HC Civil Judge Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Opening date of application: February 1

Closing date of application: March 1

Prelims exam: March 23

Main Written exam: June 15

Viva-voca test: August/ September 2025

Candidates belonging to General Category are required to pay Examination Fees of Rs. 2000 plus Bank Charges whereas Rs. 1000 plus Bank Charges are required to be paid by the Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, Persons with Benchmark Disability and Economically Weaker Sections Categories.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 01 Feb 2025
13:39 PM
Gujarat High Court Recruitment
