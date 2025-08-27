GATE 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow, August 28; Exam Scheduled for February

Summary According to the updated schedule, the last date to apply without a late fee is September 26, 2025 The highly competitive engineering entrance exam, GATE 2026 will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 202

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) announced a revision in the registration schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. As per the new timeline, the registration process will begin from August 28, 2025, and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The last date to submit the GATE 2026 application form without incurring a late fee is September 26, 2025. The examination is scheduled to be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, and will be conducted in two sessions daily — the forenoon session from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

GATE 2026 will be held for 30 different test papers, covering a broad range of disciplines in engineering, technology, science, and architecture. The exam serves as a key eligibility criterion for admission to postgraduate courses in prestigious institutions and for recruitment into various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

The application fee for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories is Rs 1,000, while all other candidates, including foreign nationals, are required to pay Rs 2,000.

For complete information regarding eligibility, syllabus, and other exam-related details, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.