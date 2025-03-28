GATE 2025 Scorecard Expected Today at gate2025.iitr.ac.in- Read Details Inside

IIT Roorkee

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be able to download their scorecards from the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in
IIT Roorkee announced the GATE 2025 results on March 19, 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is expected to issue the GATE 2025 scorecards on Friday, March 28, 2025. Once out, candidates who have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be able to download their scorecards from the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

IIT Roorkee announced the GATE 2025 results on March 19, 2025. The examination was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, 16, 2025 in computer-based test (CBT) mode and was held in two sessions- the forenoon session was held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 AM, and the afternoon session was from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The GATE 2025 scorecards will be available up to May 31, 2025.

GATE 2025 Scorecard: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- gate2025.iitr.ac.in
  2. Click on the GOAPS applicant portal link available on the home page
  3. Enter your login details and submit
  4. Check and download your GATE 2025 scorecard
  5. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

