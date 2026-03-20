IIT Kharagpur

From IIT Kharagpur to the Global Stage: Archisman Nandy Secures Gold Honour at IYMC 2025

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Mar 2026
12:44 PM

IIT Kharagpur

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Summary
Archisman Nandy, a first-year B.Tech student in the Department of Artificial Intelligence, has earned the prestigious Gold Honour in the Final Round of the International Youth Math Challenge 2025
The International Youth Math Challenge (IYMC) is a globally recognized competition designed to test mathematical creativity, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur continues to reinforce its global academic reputation through the remarkable achievements of its students.

Archisman Nandy, a first-year B.Tech student in the Department of Artificial Intelligence, has earned the prestigious Gold Honour in the Final Round of the International Youth Math Challenge 2025. This outstanding accomplishment places him among the top 1% of approximately 9,800 participants worldwide.

The International Youth Math Challenge (IYMC) is a globally recognized competition designed to test mathematical creativity, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills. In the highly competitive final round, Archisman demonstrated exceptional reasoning ability, precision, and advanced problem-solving skills, competing against some of the brightest young minds across the world.

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His journey to success included:

  • Qualification Round – Distinction
  • Pre-Final Round – Excellence
  • Final Round – Gold Honour

The IYMC evaluation team in Heidelberg, Germany, commended his performance as reflective of strong mathematical and analytical capabilities, underscoring the importance of mathematics as the foundation of Artificial Intelligence—powering algorithms, machine learning, and intelligent systems.

A Stellar Academic Record

Archisman’s achievement at IYMC adds to an already extraordinary list of academic accomplishments:

  • Secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025 with West Bengal Rank 1 and All India Rank 13
  • Achieved AIR 477 (Top 500) in JEE Advanced 2025
  • Secured West Bengal Rank 8 in WBJEE
  • Achieved AIR 5 in ICSE 2023 with 99% (495/500)
  • Secured AIR 10 in CBSE AISSCE 2025 with 98% (490/500)
  • Scored 154/216 in National Standard Examination in Chemistry 2024
  • Published a research paper titled “Fibonacci and Fibonacci-type Sequences: In Search of Innovative Pattern Recognition” in the Journal of International Academy of Physical Sciences (2022)

Recognition and Inspiration

Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT Kharagpur, along with the institute’s administration, congratulated Archisman on this exceptional global achievement and extended best wishes for his future contributions to mathematics and Artificial Intelligence.

Last updated on 20 Mar 2026
12:45 PM
IIT Kharagpur International Youth Math Challenge 2025
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