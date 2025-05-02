ICSE 2025

From Discipline to Distinction: Meet Debatri Majumder, ICSE 2025 Topper With a Perfect 500

Suparna Ghosh
Suparna Ghosh
Posted on 02 May 2025
13:22 PM

Edugraph

Summary
Known for her consistent academic excellence, Debatri credited her success to a disciplined and focused study strategy
As the results unfold for lakhs of students across the country, Debatri’s story shines as a symbol of perseverance, discipline, and passion

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE Class 10 Results 2025 on April 30, and among the top scorers, Debatri Majumder has made headlines with a perfect 500 out of 500—a feat few ever achieve.

Speaking to The Telegraph Online Edugraph, Debatri shared her feelings after learning she has topped the exam. “It feels unreal,” she said, her voice full of emotion.

“Topping the ICSE exam with a perfect score is something I never imagined. My hard work has paid off and I’m incredibly grateful to my parents and teachers—they’ve been my strongest pillars of support throughout.

Known for her consistent academic excellence, Debatri credited her success to a disciplined and focused study strategy. “I made it a point to thoroughly follow all the chapters taught in school. I never left any concept unclear, and I used to write notes which also helped me in my final revisions,” she explained.

The daily assignments helped reinforce what I had learned, and the regular mock tests gave me a sense of the real exam.

With her sights now set on the future, Debatri is eager to continue her academic journey. “Science has always been my favourite subject,” she added enthusiastically.

I plan to pursue engineering, and I’m excited to explore the field in greater depth.

As the results unfold for lakhs of students across the country, Debatri’s story shines as a symbol of perseverance, discipline, and passion. This year, the ICSE 2025 pass percentage is 99.09%.

The Telegraph Online Edugraph congratulates Debatri on her extraordinary accomplishment and wishes her continued success in all her future endeavours.

Last updated on 02 May 2025
13:34 PM
ICSE 2025 CISCE ICSE Exam 2025 Results out
