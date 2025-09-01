NBEMS

FMGE June 2025 Pass Certificates to Be Issued In-Person from September 16 to October 15: NBEMS

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced that Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 pass certificates will be issued in person to qualified candidates between September 16 and October 15, 2025.

Eligible candidates can download their entry slips from the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in — which will contain the date, time, and venue details for certificate collection.

FMGE Pass Certificate 2025

  • Dates for Collection: September 16 – October 15, 2025
  • Venue: NBEMS Office, PSP Area, Sector-9, Dwarka, New Delhi
  • Access: Only as per the date and time mentioned on the entry slip
  • Requirement: Candidates must submit the self-declaration form included with the slip to receive the certificate

The NBEMS emphasized that pass certificates will not be issued to any authorized representative or third party under any circumstances. The qualified candidate must be present in person.

Candidates who are unable to collect their certificates on the assigned date due to unavoidable circumstances have been advised not to appear on any other day of their choosing. They are advised to wait until after October 15, 2025 and then send a formal request for rescheduling via the NBEMS Communication Web Portal (CWP).

NBEMS has reiterated that strict adherence to the schedule is necessary to ensure an orderly and secure distribution process.

The FMGE is a crucial licensing examination for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) with medical degrees from foreign institutions, serving as a qualifying requirement to practice medicine in India.

