DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025 Registration For 5000+ Vacancies Ends Today- Details Inside

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will close the registration process for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025 today, November 7. Candidates who wish to apply for various teaching posts can submit their applications through the official website — dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 5,346 teaching vacancies across different categories in Delhi government schools. DSSSB has advised applicants to verify all details carefully before submitting the online application form, as no request for change, correction, or modification — including category changes — will be entertained after submission.

DSSSB Teacher Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website — dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on the “DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025” link on the homepage. Register yourself and complete the application form. Pay the application fee of ₹100 (if applicable). Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Exemption: Women candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Candidates are urged to complete their registrations before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.