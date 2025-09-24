apprenticeship

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: 195 Vacancies, Eligibility and Key Dates Announced

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened applications for the DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025.
A total of 195 vacancies are available under the Apprentices Act, 1961, offering candidates a one-year training opportunity in India’s premier defense research organisation.

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened applications for the DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025, inviting fresh graduates, diploma holders, and ITI candidates to apply for apprentice training at the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad. A total of 195 vacancies are available under the Apprentices Act, 1961, offering candidates a one-year training opportunity in India's premier defense research organisation.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Apprentices: BE/BTech in ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, or Chemical Engineering.

Technician Apprentices: Diploma in relevant engineering fields.

ITI Trade Apprentices: ITI qualification in trades like Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Mechanic-Diesel, Draughtsman (Mechanical), Electronic Mechanic, Electrician, COPA, or Library Assistant.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of September 1, 2025, with applicable age relaxations as per government rules.

Key Dates

  • Application start date: September 27, 2025
  • Application last date: October 28, 2025

Vacancy Break-up

  • Graduate Apprentices: 40 posts
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 20 posts
  • ITI Trade Apprentices: 135 posts

This recruitment drive aims to provide hands-on industry exposure to young professionals while strengthening India’s defense research ecosystem.

