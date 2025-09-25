TN NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced - Download Link and Deadline

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), Tamil Nadu, has released the NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling allotment results. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can now check their results on the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), Tamil Nadu, has released the NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling allotment results. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can now check their results on the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

This round of counselling covered admissions under the government quota, management quota, and the 7.5% reservation category. A total of 3,250 MBBS and BDS seats were available for allocation. Notably, three candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwD) category have been allotted seats in Madurai Medical College and Government Omandurar Medical College, in line with the directives of the Madras High Court.

As per the official schedule, candidates can download their allotment letters until September 30 and must report to the allotted college by 5 PM on the same day. Students are required to carry all essential documents for verification at the time of admission.

The selection committee clarified that candidates who were re-allotted seats in round 2 after upgrading or vacating their earlier seat will only need to pay the difference in tuition fees, since the fee was already paid during round 1 admission.

The round 2 allotment process has given fresh opportunities to medical aspirants across Tamil Nadu, ensuring proper distribution of seats while following reservation and court-mandated guidelines.

Find the direct seat allotment link here.