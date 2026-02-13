MP NEET PG 2025: Merit List Expanded to 5,344 Candidates After HC Relief to In-Service Doctors

Summary As per the updated merit list, a total of 5,344 candidates have now been included, compared to 4,978 candidates in the earlier revised list — marking an increase of 366 names The bench permitted the petitioners to participate in the MP NEET PG mop-up round counselling as in-service candidates

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has revised the MP NEET PG Merit List 2025 for the mop-up round following an order from the Jabalpur division bench permitting two in-service candidates to participate in the final counselling process for MD, MS, and diploma admissions.

As per the updated merit list, a total of 5,344 candidates have now been included, compared to 4,978 candidates in the earlier revised list — marking an increase of 366 names. The revised data also revealed that among the 5,344 candidates, the lowest final scores recorded were -3, 6.5, and 9.

The division bench observed that the two petitioners — Krishna Pratap Singh and Shriya Tripathi — appeared eligible under the “in-service candidates” category.

The court noted that both had earlier served as contractual medical officers and were later appointed through the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“Form No.8 submitted by the petitioner was duly forwarded by the competent authority certifying her working/posting in rural area as well as her status as a Medical Officer,” the court order stated.

The bench permitted the petitioners to participate in the MP NEET PG mop-up round counselling as in-service candidates. However, it clarified that the final allotment list will be subject to the final outcome of the pending petitions. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for February 27.

As per the official schedule, candidates can fill fresh choices for the mop-up round on the official website — Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh — until February 13. Fresh choice filling is mandatory for all candidates participating in the mop-up round.

The mop-up seat allotment results will be declared on February 16, after excluding candidates already admitted under the All India quota. Candidates allotted seats in the final round must report to their respective colleges between February 17 and February 19.

All candidates participating in the mop-up round are required to deposit a security amount before choice filling:

Rs 2 lakh for non-NRI candidates

Rs 10 lakh for NRI candidates

The revised merit list and counselling updates are expected to significantly impact the final round of postgraduate medical admissions in the state.