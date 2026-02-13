NEET counselling

MP NEET PG 2025: Merit List Expanded to 5,344 Candidates After HC Relief to In-Service Doctors

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2026
13:35 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As per the updated merit list, a total of 5,344 candidates have now been included, compared to 4,978 candidates in the earlier revised list — marking an increase of 366 names
The bench permitted the petitioners to participate in the MP NEET PG mop-up round counselling as in-service candidates

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has revised the MP NEET PG Merit List 2025 for the mop-up round following an order from the Jabalpur division bench permitting two in-service candidates to participate in the final counselling process for MD, MS, and diploma admissions.

As per the updated merit list, a total of 5,344 candidates have now been included, compared to 4,978 candidates in the earlier revised list — marking an increase of 366 names. The revised data also revealed that among the 5,344 candidates, the lowest final scores recorded were -3, 6.5, and 9.

The division bench observed that the two petitioners — Krishna Pratap Singh and Shriya Tripathi — appeared eligible under the “in-service candidates” category.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court noted that both had earlier served as contractual medical officers and were later appointed through the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“Form No.8 submitted by the petitioner was duly forwarded by the competent authority certifying her working/posting in rural area as well as her status as a Medical Officer,” the court order stated.

The bench permitted the petitioners to participate in the MP NEET PG mop-up round counselling as in-service candidates. However, it clarified that the final allotment list will be subject to the final outcome of the pending petitions. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for February 27.

As per the official schedule, candidates can fill fresh choices for the mop-up round on the official website — Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh — until February 13. Fresh choice filling is mandatory for all candidates participating in the mop-up round.

The mop-up seat allotment results will be declared on February 16, after excluding candidates already admitted under the All India quota. Candidates allotted seats in the final round must report to their respective colleges between February 17 and February 19.

All candidates participating in the mop-up round are required to deposit a security amount before choice filling:

  • Rs 2 lakh for non-NRI candidates
  • Rs 10 lakh for NRI candidates

The revised merit list and counselling updates are expected to significantly impact the final round of postgraduate medical admissions in the state.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2026
13:36 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG NEET PG 2025 MP NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Without Aadhaar Authentication Begins - Check Other Updates

NBEMS

NBEMS to Issue FMGE December 2025 Pass Certificates in Person; Know Important Instruc. . .

BIEAP

BIEAP Issues AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 at bie.ap.gov.in; Get Direct Link to Download . . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Issues Important Reminder for Board Exam 2026 Practical and Internal Marks Uploa. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Without Aadhaar Authentication Begins - Check Other Updates

NBEMS

NBEMS to Issue FMGE December 2025 Pass Certificates in Person; Know Important Instruc. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Issues Important Reminder for Board Exam 2026 Practical and Internal Marks Uploa. . .

BIEAP

BIEAP Issues AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 at bie.ap.gov.in; Get Direct Link to Download . . .

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling Revised: Round 3 Allotment Delayed, Stray Vacancy Phase D. . .

NCET 2026

NCET 2026 Registration Opens for 4-Year ITEP; Application Schedule and Exam Date Anno. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality