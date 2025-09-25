NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared - Required Documents List

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Sep 2025
13:03 PM

File Image

Summary
The Director General of Medical Education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has announced the seat allotment result for round 2 of UP NEET UG 2025 counselling.
The results have been released for 85% state quota MBBS and BDS seats in medical and dental colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

The Director General of Medical Education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has announced the seat allotment result for round 2 of UP NEET UG 2025 counselling. The results have been released for 85% state quota MBBS and BDS seats in medical and dental colleges across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who registered for the counselling can now check the college-wise allotment list and download their allotment order by visiting the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The allotments have been made on the basis of the choices filled by candidates during the registration process. Students will need their NEET UG 2025 roll number, application number, and other login credentials to access the allotment order.

Documents Required

Candidates reporting to their allotted colleges must carry both original documents and self-attested photocopies of the following:

  1. Seat allotment letter
  2. NEET UG 2025 admit card
  3. NEET UG 2025 scorecard
  4. Class 10 mark sheet and certificate
  5. Class 12 mark sheet and certificate
  6. Domicile certificate (as per UP government’s prescribed format)
  7. Reservation certificate (if applicable, as per UP government’s prescribed format)
  8. Identity proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, or driving license)

As per the counselling schedule, candidates can download their allotment order between September 25 and 27, 2025. They must report to the allotted medical or dental institute on September 29, September 30, or October 3, 2025, with the required documents.

It is worth noting that the round 2 registration deadline was extended until September 18, 2025. DGME had opened applications on September 11, with the allotment being subject to an Allahabad High Court order.

Last updated on 25 Sep 2025
13:05 PM
NEET UG 2025 UP NEET UG NEET counselling seat allotment
