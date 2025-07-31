NEET UG 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 - Round 1 Merit List Published, Choice Filling Window Opens

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has officially released the UP NEET UG 2025 state merit list.
The choice filling and locking window for round 1 counselling has opened today, July 31.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has officially released the UP NEET UG 2025 state merit list, featuring a total of 30,699 candidates who are now eligible to participate in round 1 counselling for MBBS and BDS courses across the state. Candidates who have completed registration, successfully verified their documents online, and deposited the security fee are allowed to proceed to the choice-filling stage.

The UP NEET UG 2025 merit list contains vital information, including the candidate’s name, father’s name, NEET roll number, category, NEET All India Rank, and marks obtained in the NEET UG 2025 exam. According to officials, the highest marks scored among the listed candidates are 686, while the lowest is 113, reflecting a wide range of aspirants from across Uttar Pradesh.

The choice filling and locking window for round 1 counselling has opened today, July 31, and will continue until August 4, 2 PM. Candidates must fill in their preferred courses and colleges within this timeline. The seat allotment result based on preferences, reservation criteria, and seat availability is scheduled to be released on August 5.

Following the allotment, candidates can download their allotment letters and proceed with admission formalities during two time slots: August 6 to 9 and August 11 to 14. Failing to complete the admission process within the stipulated dates will result in the cancellation of the seat.

DGME UP has also made available the fee structure for private medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, enabling candidates to make informed decisions during choice filling. The entire counselling process is being conducted online via the official websites — upneet.gov.in and dgme.up.gov.in. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the websites for updates and further instructions.

